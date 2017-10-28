COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — Officials at Green Mountain Power say they’ve made extensive preparations for the high winds and power outages that could come from a powerful storm expected in Vermont.

Utility spokeswoman Dorothy Schnure says in a release Saturday that the storm expected late Sunday into Monday could bring up to 3 inches of rain and wind gusts of up to 65 miles per hour, knocking down trees and branches. She says Green Mountain Power crews will be ready to restore power and that additional crews have been added.

Schnure reminds people to stay away from all downed power lines and quickly moving water.