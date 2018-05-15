BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (AP) — A utility plans to lower the St. Joseph River near a southwestern Michigan hydroelectric dam by 3½ feet (1 meter) to conduct maintenance work.

Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Indiana Michigan Power says the river in Berrien Springs will be lowered 6 inches (15.25 centimeters) per day beginning May 29.

The utility says the drawdown will primarily affect a 3.5-mile (5.6-kilometer) section of the river upstream of the dam. It says homeowners and people using the river for recreation should be aware of shallow water depths and submerged objects.

Boats moored at marinas and private piers could be dry-docked if not removed from the water.

Work is expected to be completed on or before June 18. The river’s elevation will be returned to its normal level by June 25.