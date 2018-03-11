TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey power company criticized for its response to the series of northeast storms says it expects to restore power for most customers soon as another storm prepares to roll through the region.

Jersey Central Power and Light said power had been restored to most customers affected by the first storm and most of the 22,000 customers who remain without power from the second storm should have it back by late Sunday night.

The company said the new storm could bring 2 to 5 inches in some areas but crews will continue to work and significant additional outages aren’t expected.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday called the utility’s preparedness and response “completely unacceptable.” He said earlier he’s ordering a review of utilities’ response to the storm.