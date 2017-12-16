NORTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont dam owner has hired a contractor to perform long-overdue inspections of two properties.

The inspections are underway thanks to renewed pressure from state utility regulators on the Public Utilities Commission Coaticook River Water Power Company. The Caledonian-Record reports the commission believes the Norton Pond dam failing would have a “significant” impact in Norton.

The reviews are required regularly, and are not because of any identified problems. The dams are small and not licensed by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The commission is in the process of periodic review of all hydro-electric dams in Vermont, including the status of safety inspection reports.

Attorneys for the Coaticook utility said that the company had hired a Vermont engineering firm to complete the inspections by early December.