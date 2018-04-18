DETROIT (AP) — Crews are working another day to restore power to thousands of utility customers following freezing rain, high winds and snow from a weekend storm.

Detroit-based DTE Energy says most of the 390,000 homes and businesses affected by the weather were back in service. DTE says about 30,000 customers were still without power Wednesday morning.

About 1,600 workers from DTE and several other states are working on restorations.

Consumers Energy had about 130,000 Michigan outages and restored power to most by Monday night.

The storm also caused flooding in some areas. The National Weather Service says a flood warning was effect on Wednesday for parts of Saginaw County and flood advisories were issued for some other areas of the Lower Peninsula.

More rain and snow are forecast for Wednesday.