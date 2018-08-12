JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Utility companies are looking at offering their customers loans for energy efficiency upgrades and renewable energy systems that would be paid back through their monthly utility bills.

KTOO-FM reported last week that the lending system called “on-bill financing” exists in other parts of the country.

Customers will be able to request loans for a range of upgrades including solar panels, higher efficiency appliances and switches in heating fuel systems.

A bill signed last month by Gov. Bill Walker gives utility companies the power to suspend service to a customer if they fail to pay back their loan.

Cory Borgeson, president and CEO of the Golden Valley Electric Association in Fairbanks, says the company needs to set up a bank business before it can implement the loan program.

