CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Utilities are making progress in restoring power to New Hampshire customers following a storm this week, with fewer than 9,000 outages to go.
At the peak of the storm, power was out to about 270,000 customers in the state.
Eversource said some of the hardest hit areas are the Lakes Region southeast to the Seacoast, and the North Country. Its goal is to get all customers restored Friday.
Utilities have brought in crews from as far away as Kentucky, Ohio, and Canada to help restore electricity.
