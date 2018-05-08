PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Public Utilities Commission says it won’t elevate the investigation into Central Maine Power’s problems with its billing system.

The Portland Press Herald reports the PUC disagreed with Public Advocate Barry Hobbins’ call to pursue a “full investigation.”

PUC spokesman Harry Lanphear says the commission’s summary investigation will be “thorough and comprehensive.” Lanphear says the commission will decide whether further action is needed.

CMP’s problems include customers seeing double usage on their bills with no cost and enrollment issues with auto-pay. Records show the company knew about the issues.

The utility switched to the new system in October 2017, the same time a windstorm knocked out power to thousands of customers.

CMP spokeswoman Gail Rice says the company is cooperating with the investigation.

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com