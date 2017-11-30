CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission has approved the state largest utility’s plan to sell its power-generating plants at a total value of $258 million.

The commission’s decision regarding Eversource was announced Wednesday.

Eversource plans to sell its three large fossil generation facilities and two combustion turbines to Granite Shore Power LLC for $175 million. The companies anticipate closing on the sale by year’s end.

The large plants include the Newington and Schiller stations and Bow Station in Merrimack.

The company’s nine hydroelectric facilities will be acquired for $83 million by Hull Street Energy, LLC and affiliates, based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Eversource is joining other utilities in purchasing power on the competitive regional wholesale energy market. It anticipates savings for customers; its rates won’t include ongoing costs of owning an operating the plants