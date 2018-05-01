SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A new moderate political party in Utah is gearing up for its first full election despite tough odds in the overwhelmingly Republican state.

The United Utah Party nominated 19 candidates for races to the U.S. House and state Legislature at a suburban Salt Lake City middle school on Saturday.

Founder Jim Bennett said Monday the goal is to win elections. He left the Republican Party after President Donald Trump’s nomination and wants the United Utah Party to attract people frustrated by both major parties.

Republicans have a strong edge in Utah and the United Utah Party isn’t fielding a candidate for what is considered the state’s only competitive congressional race.

But Utah voters disproportionately voted for independent Evan McMullin’s 2016 presidential campaign. The United Utah Party hopes it can pick up where he left off.