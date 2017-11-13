PAYSON, Utah (AP) — A 49-year-old Utah woman has been arrested on charges accusing her of embezzling more than $45,000 from a grocery store in Payson.
Kathleen Garner is accused of stealing the money from the Payson Market south of Provo between October 2016 and 2017.
KSL-TV reports she was arrested Thursday and was released from jail on Friday after she posted a $10,000 bond.
Payson Police Sgt. Noemi Sandoval says Garner worked at the market for 12 years as a supervisor and assistant manager.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Cougars rise past Huskies to No. 15 in AP poll 2 weeks ahead of Apple Cup clash
- Driver killed in crash at South Carolina speedway
- Boeing wins big 787 deal at Dubai Air Show, delivering surprising early blow to Airbus
Sandoval says another manager noticed that expensive refunds were being issued two or three times a week over a period of time.
Investigators say they started investigating Garner after they matched up her time sheets with bank deposits.
It’s not clear if she has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.
___
Information from: KSL-TV, http://www.ksl.com/