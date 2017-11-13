PAYSON, Utah (AP) — A 49-year-old Utah woman has been arrested on charges accusing her of embezzling more than $45,000 from a grocery store in Payson.

Kathleen Garner is accused of stealing the money from the Payson Market south of Provo between October 2016 and 2017.

KSL-TV reports she was arrested Thursday and was released from jail on Friday after she posted a $10,000 bond.

Payson Police Sgt. Noemi Sandoval says Garner worked at the market for 12 years as a supervisor and assistant manager.

Sandoval says another manager noticed that expensive refunds were being issued two or three times a week over a period of time.

Investigators say they started investigating Garner after they matched up her time sheets with bank deposits.

It’s not clear if she has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.

___

Information from: KSL-TV, http://www.ksl.com/