SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Wyoming Highway Patrol officials are praising a Utah trucker who stopped on Interstate 80 near Green River to help a trooper wrestling roadside with a man for the trooper’s gun.

Trucker Darren Phillips of Taylorsville, Utah, says service with the Marines and the Army National Guard helped him put the man in a choke hold and pull him off the trooper.

A second trooper arrived as Phillips restrained the man who was taken into custody.

Officials say the struggle Thursday began as the trooper tried to take him the trooper’s car.

Highway Patrol Lt. Ben Schlosser says troopers found 74 pounds of marijuana and some cocaine in the man’s car.

Schlosser called Phillips a hero for stepping in to help.

The trooper had cuts and bruises but no major injuries.