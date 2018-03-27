SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah Highway Patrol sergeant who survived being struck by a car skidding on a snowy highway says seeing video from his dashboard camera made him feel lucky to be alive.

Sgt. Cade Brenchley told reporters Tuesday at Logan Regional Hospital that he remembers stepping out of his patrol vehicle and then blackness, like a weird dream.

He was hit from behind, knocked into the air and onto another vehicle on the side of the road.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Brenchley suffered broken ribs, a broken shoulder blade and scrapes on his face in the Sunday crash on Highway 89 between Brigham City and Wellsville.

Authorities say Brenchley is the 11th Utah state trooper struck by a vehicle this year, compared with 10 troopers in all of 2017.

