SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Officials say Utah residents have more than $38 million in unclaimed property.

The Deseret News reports the Utah State Treasurer’s Office recently announced the Utah Unclaimed Property Division received more than $38.4 million in lost property at the end of 2017.

Utah Treasurer David Damschen says the property is from a variety of sources, including dormant bank accounts, stock certificates and uncollected insurance payouts.

A release says property is by law considered abandoned and must be turned over to the state if the holder of the property has not had contact with the owner for at least three years.

Damschen says residents should check mycash.utah.gov as they file their taxes to see if they have lost property to claim.

