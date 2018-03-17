SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Transit Authority missed a deadline to bring aboard an independent watchdog — a key component of a deal the agency made with federal prosecutors last year to avoid prosecution in a criminal investigation.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports the state agency had agreed to hire a federal monitor by last July to review its adherence to reforms and to recommend additional changes.
The action was stipulated in a non-prosecution agreement, which says failing to appoint the watchdog within the deadline could void the deal.
The state agency says it’s waiting for the Justice Department’s response after it forwarded its recommendations to the department.
Federal prosecutors say the agreement has not been breached, and the monitoring is intended to move forward.
___
Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com