SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah is getting its first new park in more than a decade with Echo Reservoir, a northern Utah body of water that’s expected to ease the demand on other popular recreational reservoirs.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation asked the Utah Division of State Parks to take over a concession contract after the proprietor of Echo Resort sold out the remainder of the contract last fall.
The state division is developing a plan for Echo State Park. Officials say the division expects to invest $2 million to upgrade the reservoir’s marina, boat ramp and other facilities.
The 1,400-acre lake is located outside Coalville, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Salt Lake City. It will be the first park added to the 43-park system since 2003.
___
Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com