SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah is getting its first new state park in 15 years at Echo Reservoir, which is expected to ease the demand on other bodies of water that are popular for recreation.

The Utah Division of State Parks is planning to develop a plan for the future Echo State Park in the coming months. It would be the first park added to the 43-park system since 2003, The Salt Lake Tribune reported .

Echo, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Salt Lake City, is expected to receive overflow visitors from popular Rockport and Jordanelle state parks, said Jason Allen, a state parks planner. Both are south of Echo Reservoir and not far from the Salt Lake City area.

The parks division is expecting to invest $2 million to upgrade the reservoir’s marina, boat ramp and other facilities. The Bureau of Reclamation is planning to match the state’s spending on the upgrades.

The park will open for day use in the spring, but its amenities are not expected to be fully operational, Allen said.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation asked the state division to take over a concession contract after the proprietor of Echo Resort sold out the remainder of it last fall.

The 1,400-acre lake was formed after the construction of an earthen dam in 1931. The Bureau of Reclamation built and owns Echo Dam, which is operated by the Weber River Water Users Association.

