LOGAN, Utah (AP) — The second annual alternative prom in Logan designed to make LGBTQ students feel comfortable was organized by teenagers this time and was called “Queer Prom.”

The Herald-Journal reports Oliver Wesley, the son of Logan Pride Foundation President Rikki Wheatley-Boxx, was on the planning committee for this year’s prom. He says there’s a push, among younger generations, to reclaim the word “queer.”

Wesley, who is transitioning from female to male, says queer was viewed as an insult when his parents were growing up, but this generation sees it as “something beautiful and to be proud of.”

The prom, which was held Saturday, was organized by three different LGBT organizations in Cache Valley: the Cache Pride Center (previously known as the Cache Youth Resource Center), the Logan Pride Foundation, and LGBTQ+ Coffee.

