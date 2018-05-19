OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A group of Utah teenagers convinced state lawmakers to adopt a resolution that recognizes the consequences of climate change and encourages the reduction of emissions.
The Standard-Examiner reports seven of the students met with Republican Gov. Gary Herbert on Wednesday for a ceremonial signing of the resolution.
Salt Lake City student Mishka Banuri says the resolution’s main message is “that economic viability and environmental stewardship aren’t different things.”
The tenacious high school students say their efforts to lobby conservative lawmakers and get the resolution approved shows what young people can accomplish.
Republican Rep. Rebecca Edwards helped the students draft the resolution last year. She says it failed to move out of committee last year, but she encouraged them to keep up the work.
Information from: Standard-Examiner, http://www.standard.net