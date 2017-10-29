OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Four Utah women who survived a mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival are memorializing their experiences with matching tattoos.

The Standard-Examiner reports Laura Farthing, Shelley Burch, Lori Wilson and Alyssa Hodges took a trip to Las Vegas to enjoy the Route 91 Harvest festival earlier this month.

The four women wound up being witnesses and survivors of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

The Route 91 tattoo design resembles a poker chip with “10.1.17” written in thin letters above it.

Farthing says the experience tightly bound the group. She says if she needs any one of her friends, she is confident they would be there in a second.

Information from: Standard-Examiner, http://www.standard.net