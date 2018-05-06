SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Students at a Utah high school are learning about U.S. history through the music of the hit musical “Hamilton,” while also getting an opportunity to see the show during its stop in Utah for just $10.

The Daily Herald reports Ethan Wilford, who teaches history at Provo High School, has his students participating in the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History’s Hamilton Education Program, which has students analyze primary source documents during the Founding Era and American Revolution to get involved in history.

The students end the school portion of the curriculum by writing and performing a poem or song about a Revolutionary War topic they have researched.

The students in the program traveled to Salt Lake City to see the musical.

