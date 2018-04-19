SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah State University has removed its Title IX coordinator after an investigation revealed administrators had not sufficiently addressed sexism and sexual misconduct allegations against some faculty members.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports university president Noelle Cockett in an email to the campus community announced the appointment of a former police detective as interim coordinator for the Title IX office, which handles assault and discrimination complaints.
Cockett’s email says interim coordinator Scott Bodily has also worked as an equal opportunity and affirmative action specialist at the school.
The newspaper reports a school-commissioned investigation earlier found that students in the music department had faced sexism and a “disturbing” pattern of sexual violence and psychological abuse by faculty.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Arizona Senate moves to change rules for replacing John McCain
- All teachers transferred, fired from troubled elementary
- Man with 3 faces: Frenchman gets 2nd face transplant
- Child was growling at preschool — so naturopath says she gave him rabid-dog saliva
The school later announced the retirement of a piano teacher.
___
Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com