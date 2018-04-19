SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah State University has removed its Title IX coordinator after an investigation revealed administrators had not sufficiently addressed sexism and sexual misconduct allegations against some faculty members.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports university president Noelle Cockett in an email to the campus community announced the appointment of a former police detective as interim coordinator for the Title IX office, which handles assault and discrimination complaints.

Cockett’s email says interim coordinator Scott Bodily has also worked as an equal opportunity and affirmative action specialist at the school.

The newspaper reports a school-commissioned investigation earlier found that students in the music department had faced sexism and a “disturbing” pattern of sexual violence and psychological abuse by faculty.

The school later announced the retirement of a piano teacher.

