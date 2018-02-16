SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah State University is investigating allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment in the school’s music program.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that a Facebook post this week by a former student alleging she was raped in 2009 by a faculty member triggered complaints from other students and led the university to open an investigation.

Utah State University spokesman Tim Vitale said Thursday that the Facebook posts raised serious concerns. He says the school is paying an outside attorney to investigate the allegations.

This is the latest sexual assault allegation on the campus in the northern Utah city of Logan in recent years.

Former football player Torrey Green is accused of sexually assaulting seven women from 2013-2015. Two fraternity members were also charged with sexual assault.

___

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com