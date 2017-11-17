SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — More than 4,000 people in Utah rushed to sign up for rooftop solar panels in the final days before a new deal with Rocky Mountain Power reduces credit for generated electricity pushed back onto the grid.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports people who applied for the utility’s net metering program by Tuesday will be billed on the old system through 2035.

The utility, solar industry representatives and other interest groups have negotiated a settlement to establish a new system for the program.

The program currently reduces power bills by one kilowatt hour for each kilowatt hour the household panels generate, so about 10 cents per kilowatt hour. The new system will offer a lower rate of about 9 cents per kilowatt hour through 2032.

