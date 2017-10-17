SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican John Curtis has not surpassed Democrat Kathryn Allen’s fundraising in the race for Utah’s vacant U.S. House seat despite raising nearly three times more over the last three months.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Allen made waves in state when she raised more than half a million dollars earlier this year to challenge then-Congressman Jason Chaffetz. But with the Republican’s resignation this summer, her fundraising has slowed as her challenger’s has gained momentum.

The most recent financial filings of the race show that Curtis has raised $302,800 since July as Allen has amassed $112,000 during the same time.

Since Allen launched her campaign in March, she has raised $792,000, which is about $118,000 more than Curtis. Allen has also spent more and has less cash on hand.

