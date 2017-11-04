SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Republican Party has voted to keep up its fight against the state election law, as long as party funds are not used to pay for it.

KSL.com reports that Saturday’s vote in Park City followed hours of discussion among members of the State Central Committee. They’re at odds over what to do about a costly legal challenge of the law that allows candidates to bypass the traditional nominating process for a primary election.

The lawsuit is pending in a federal appeals court after the state GOP lost in lower courts. Party chief Rob Anderson said the suit has created a deficit that has lasted three years, and the party also has $323,000 in unpaid legal bills.

When Anderson said this week that he wanted the lawsuit dropped, some members said they would seek his ouster at Saturday’s meeting.