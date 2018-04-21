WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) — Utah Republican party members are gathering to decide if U.S. Senate hopeful Mitt Romney will be forced into a primary as they choose nominees for races ranging from Congress to state Legislature.
The group of several thousand core party members will talk with candidates Saturday at decked-out booths and listen to speeches.
Romney will face 11 other candidates, largely political newcomers who say he shouldn’t get an automatic pass even in a state where he is a popular adopted son.
Meanwhile, Republican U.S. Reps. Rob Bishop, John Curtis and Chris Stewart are all facing off against challengers and looking to secure the path to re-election.
U.S. Rep. Mia Love is unopposed in seeking the nomination.