SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Mia Love is suing to halt vote counting in the Utah race where she is narrowly trailing her Democratic challenger.

Love’s campaign said Wednesday the Salt Lake County clerk isn’t allowing poll-watchers to challenge findings during the verification process for mail-in ballots.

The suit says the campaign’s poll monitors have seen instances where a ballot was approved even though the signature did not appear to match the one on file.

Love campaign attorney Robert Harrington says in a statement that they’re “not accusing anyone of anything” but calling for increased scrutiny.

County Clerk Sherrie Swenson didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

Democrat Ben McAdams is leading Love by less than one percentage point as vote-counting continues.

His campaign did not immediately comment on the lawsuit.