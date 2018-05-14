LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Utah’s higher education governing body will make interviews for university presidents public in an effort to make the search processes more transparent.
The Herald Journal reports Utah System of Higher Education Communications Director Melanie Heath said Friday the Utah Board of Regents “intends to make open meetings with presidential finalists a part of the search process moving forward.”
This comes after the board last month allowed meetings between finalists, faculty and staff to be open to the general public and the media as it searched for a new Utah Valley University president.
Prior to the Utah Valley search, presidential finalists met with campus constituents — faculty, staff and students — but the public and the media were shut out.

Information from: The Herald Journal, http://www.hjnews.com