SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah authorities are investigating concerns that a butcher shop inhumanely killed two pigs.
Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead said Thursday his office is looking into Tooele Valley Meats after receiving word of a U.S. Department of Agriculture report referred by animal welfare activists People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
The USDA report documents an incident last week in which a shop employee spent 15 minutes trying to kill a hog with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol. It took the employee four attempts to kill the animal and at one point they ran out of ammunition.
The USDA had documented a similar incident in March.
Tooele Valley Meats owner Ed Roberts told The Associated Press via phone the shop was handling the matter. He hung up without elaborating.