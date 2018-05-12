SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Police in a Salt Lake City suburb say it’s not immediately known whether a Tesla Model S sedan’s semi-autonomous Autopilot driving system was in use when it rear-ended a truck apparently without braking before impact at approximately 60 mph.

A South Jordan Police Department statement released Saturday says cause of the Friday evening crash involving a Fire Department mechanic truck stopped at a red light is under investigation.

Police Sgt. Samuel Winkler said the car’s air bags were activated and that the Tesla’s 28-year-old driver suffered a broken right ankle, while the driver of the mechanic truck didn’t require treatment.

Winkler said there’s no indication that Tesla’s driver was under the influence and that it’s not immediately known what he may have told investigators about circumstances of the crash.