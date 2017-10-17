SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Salt Lake City police officer faces one count each of emergency reporting abuse and obstructing justice for allegations that he made a fake 911 call.

Both counts against 53-year-old Lt. Dan McConkey are misdemeanors punishable by up to six months in jail. He has pleaded not guilty.

He is accused of calling 911 claiming to be a neighbor of his estranged wife. He told dispatchers his neighbor was out of town, but there were two vehicles parked at the home that shouldn’t be there, leading him to believe it was a burglary.

Police made contact with the woman, who said the home belongs to her son. Finding nothing suspicious, the officers left.

Police later found the caller’s phone number was McConkey because it was on a list of police numbers.

McConkey was placed on administrative leave.