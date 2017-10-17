SANDY, Utah (AP) — Two recent guitar thefts from a music store in Sandy have authorities wondering if the instruments might show up in Las Vegas, which is what happened to several rare guitars stolen in Utah last year.

Deseret News reports that a man walked out of Riverton Music store with a $7,000 acoustic guitar on Aug. 21. And then three days later, when the store was closed, someone broke in and stole six guitars with an estimated value of $30,000.

Last year, a series of guitars stolen in Orem showed up in Las Vegas.

Investigators are working to figure out if the thefts are linked to each other, and if they’re linked to the guitars stolen last year.

___

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com