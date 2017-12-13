SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 56-year-old Utah paving company owner has been charged with killing a man and burying his body in 2012 in a dispute over drugs and money.
Authorities say Carlos Clemente Trevizo also faces obstruction, witness tampering and weapon charges in the shooting death of 31-year-old Jose Ignacio Valdez-Guzman.
Valdez-Guzman was reported missing in late June 2012, and Trevizo was arrested Nov. 18 after Salt Lake City police acting on a tip unearthed his body at a property used by Trevizo’s company, Los Lobos Paving and Construction.
Court documents allege that Trevizo killed Valdez-Guzman in a dispute about methamphetamine and money, and that he threatened a witness who heard gunfire and saw Trevizo slit Valdez-Guzman’s throat.
Police say Trevizo told investigators he knew Valdez-Guzman had been shot, even though that information had not been made public.