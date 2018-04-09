SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah state parole agent is being charged with aggravated assault in a non-fatal shooting of a parolee at a stop light last year.

The Salt Lake County Attorney’s Office announced charges against Andrew O’Gwin in a news release Monday. The 38-year-old O’Gwin is a Department of Corrections’ probation and parole agent.

Prosecutors accuse O’Gwin of being unjustified when he fired five times at Joe Alvin Gomez on May 14, 2017 in Murray. Gomez survived after being hit three times in the midsection.

Charging documents say witnesses say the shooting occurred after Gomez approached O’Gwin’s vehicle.

Investigators say the two didn’t recognize each other even though O’Gwin was assigned to supervise Gomez, who had recently been paroled from prison.

No attorney was listed in court documents for O’Gwin. A phone number listed for him was out of service.