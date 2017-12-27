SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — After years of cutbacks, Utah parks could get some needed maintenance under a plan to spend more than $10 million in user fees to patch pavement, upgrade restrooms and improve campgrounds.

State Parks and Recreation chief Fred Hayes tells the Deseret News the money proposed by Gov. Gary Herbert represents the biggest single-year dollar investment in the 60-year history of the state’s 43 parks.

Antelope Island State Park needs new electrical wiring, and Hayes says improvements are planned at Rockport State Park.

State parks operations were cut nearly 80 percent over five years by 2011, through reduced staffing and combined operations.

The division budget is now projected at about $45 million, amid an upsurge in use that Hayes says tallied 19 percent more visitors in fiscal 2017 compared with 2016.

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com