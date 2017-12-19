SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A legislative panel signed off on legislation to protect civil liberties on the campuses of Utah’s nine public universities and to encourage colleges to defend students’ constitutional rights.

The Deseret News reports the Administrative Rules Committee passed a bill and resolution Monday aimed at safeguarding the rights outlined in the U.S. and Utah constitutions for students, faculty, staff and visitors on college campuses.

The bill would require public universities to identify those policies that affect students’ civil liberties and repeal them or start a process to make rules surrounding them. It also sets up a complaint process through the Utah State Board of Regents.

