SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah corrections and parole officials have launched investigations about the release of a sex offender who killed a University of Utah student after they briefly dated.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert said Thursday during his monthly televised news conference at KUED-TV that action will be taken if the reviews by the corrections department and board of pardons and parole determine mistakes were made.

Authorities say 37-year-old Melvin Rowland fatally shot 21-year-old Lauren McCluskey on campus Monday and later killed himself.

Campus police had been investigating a harassment complaint filed against Rowland by McCluskey before she was killed.

Kaitlin Felsted, a spokeswoman for the Utah Department of Corrections, said police didn’t make parole officers aware of the complaint.

Rowland was paroled in April after telling the parole board that he was a changed man after being a peer leader in prison had helped him tap into his empathy and learn to follow the rules.