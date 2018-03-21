SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s governor has signed a bill allowing women to get birth control directly from a pharmacist rather than visiting a doctor each time they want to obtain or renew a prescription for birth control.

Republican Gov. Gary Herbert signed the law Tuesday to allow women to get birth control pills, the patch or vaginal rings directly from a pharmacist. Similar laws are in place in a handful of other states, including California, Colorado and Oregon.

The new law would apply to women over 18 and would require them to first fill out a form assessing their risks of taking birth control in order to get the medication. Women would be required to check in with a doctor every two years in order to keep getting birth control.

The new law takes effect May 8.