SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah officials are wary after the first marijuana shop opened in the tiny town of Dinosaur, Colorado, just a few miles from the state line.

The Deseret News reports Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Todd Royce reminds residents of Utah, where recreational marijuana remains illegal, will still be charged and prosecuted if they bring the substance into Utah or consume it in the state.

Retail and medical marijuana is sold in at least two other Colorado towns near the Utah state line — Cortez and De Beque — but neither is as close to the state’s border as Dinosaur.

