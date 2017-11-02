SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A suburban Salt Lake City police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting and wounding of a teenager in September.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said Wednesday Cottonwood Heights police Sgt. Chris McHugh was justified in opening fire because he thought the 17-year-old boy had a gun in his pants.

Medical staff found a loaded .22-caliber revolver in the teen’s underwear after he was taken to the hospital. He underwent surgery for a gunshot wound to the stomach and later was released.

Body cam footage also showed officers pull a knife from the teen’s pocket shortly after the shooting.

Gill says he faces criminal charges in juvenile court but didn’t provide any details.