SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — New unemployment numbers show the rate of out-of-work Utah residents dropped slightly last month to 3.3 percent, down from 3.4 percent in September.

Utah’s Department of Workforce Services on Friday said there were about 51,000 residents who were jobless but looking for work in October.

The national unemployment also fell last month to 4.1 percent down from 4.2 percent.