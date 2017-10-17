SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A new state audit finds that a foundation that runs venues from the 2002 Winter Olympics in the Salt Lake City area needs $39 million over the next decade to do improvements and put the city in position to make a bid for a future Olympics.

The report released Tuesday from the Legislature’s auditor recommends that state lawmakers considering funding options. The Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation loses roughly $4 million yearly operating facilities that include a speed skating oval, ski jump and bobsled tracks.

State officials formed an exploratory committee Monday to prepare a possible bid for the 2026 or 20304 Winter Olympics.

State lawmakers will discuss the findings Tuesday afternoon.

The U.S. Olympic Committee board said last week it’s interested in trying to bring the Winter Olympics to America in 2026 or 2030.