Share story

By
The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A new state audit finds that a foundation that runs venues from the 2002 Winter Olympics in the Salt Lake City area needs $39 million over the next decade to do improvements and put the city in position to make a bid for a future Olympics.

The report released Tuesday from the Legislature’s auditor recommends that state lawmakers considering funding options. The Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation loses roughly $4 million yearly operating facilities that include a speed skating oval, ski jump and bobsled tracks.

State officials formed an exploratory committee Monday to prepare a possible bid for the 2026 or 20304 Winter Olympics.

State lawmakers will discuss the findings Tuesday afternoon.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The U.S. Olympic Committee board said last week it’s interested in trying to bring the Winter Olympics to America in 2026 or 2030.

BRADY McCOMBS