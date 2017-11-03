SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — State regulators have suspended the license of a Utah mortuary accused of mixing up remains from cremations and stealing jewelry from the dead.

The Utah Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing released an emergency order Thursday suspending the licenses of Carver Mortuary Service and two of its funeral directors in South Salt Lake.

One of the directors, Shane Westmoreland, told the Deseret News the claims are false. He says they came from disgruntled former employees.

The state order accusing the mortuary of “a pattern of incompetency” says dead bodies sometimes were left outside of refrigerators.

Two former employees told state regulators that taking jewelry, watches and rings form bodies was a common practice.

