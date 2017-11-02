SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (AP) — A 30-year-old American Fork man who was the target of an extensive search when he went missing this summer drowned before his body was found in a creek in South Salt Lake in August.

Utah’s state medical examiner issued the formal cause of Paul Swenson’s death Thursday and determined there were no signs of foul play.

The toxicology report says he tested positive for alcohol and THC, the main active ingredient in marijuana.

Swenson was reported missing by his wife, Ashlee Swenson, after he left their home on July 27. She told police she was worried he had suffered a mental health or medical episode.

Police found the SUV he had been driving the next day with a items that did not appear to be his. Two weeks later his body was discovered in Mill Creek.