SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 38-year-old Utah man has been sentenced to one to 15 years in prison for the dehydration-related death of his baby daughter last year.

David Lewis Anderson of Monroe pleaded guilty in June to second-degree child-abuse homicide in the death of his 11-month-old daughter, Siri.

Sixth District Judge Marvin Bagley sentenced him to the Utah State Prison on Tuesday.

Police say Anderson called 911 to report the girl was not breathing in June 2016 at their Sevier County home with no air conditioning and the temperature in the low 90s.

Authorities said the child had severe diaper rash and dry cracked lips, and her bedding was soaked in urine. She was rushed to a local hospital where she was declared dead.

The state medical examiner later determined she died from dehydration due to neglect.