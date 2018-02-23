ELKO, Nev. (AP) — A former Elko man has been sentenced to probation for sexual abusing a child.

The Elko Daily Press reports 41-year-old Sean Sandhoff was arrested last August on suspicion of luring a child through a computer, lewdness with a child under the 14 years of age and unlawful contact with a minor.

He has pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual abuse of a child.

On Wednesday, Sandhoff received a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison on each count to be served consecutively.

He was placed on five years of probation and order to register as a sex offender in Utah where he lives.

Court documents say authorities began investigating Sandhoff after a 12-year-old relative reported that he had touched her inappropriately.

Judge Nancy Porter says the state determined that Sandhoff was at “low risk to reoffend”.

