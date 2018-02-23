ELKO, Nev. (AP) — A former Elko man has been sentenced to probation for sexual abusing a child.
The Elko Daily Press reports 41-year-old Sean Sandhoff was arrested last August on suspicion of luring a child through a computer, lewdness with a child under the 14 years of age and unlawful contact with a minor.
He has pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual abuse of a child.
On Wednesday, Sandhoff received a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison on each count to be served consecutively.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Suddenly there is a Confederate flag flying’ in Seattle’s Greenwood area – well, not quite
- Meteorologists expect up to an inch of snow Friday in Seattle as cold-weather records fall
- Enemy World War II fighter pilots told a tale of peril and reconciliation. Then there was the truth. | PNW Magazine VIEW
- Boomtown Seattle: Why we move here — and how we’re all in it together VIEW
- As debate heats up in Olympia over guns, a GOP state lawmaker invents a massacre
He was placed on five years of probation and order to register as a sex offender in Utah where he lives.
Court documents say authorities began investigating Sandhoff after a 12-year-old relative reported that he had touched her inappropriately.
Judge Nancy Porter says the state determined that Sandhoff was at “low risk to reoffend”.
___
Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com