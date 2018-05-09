CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — A 30-year-old southern Utah man has pleaded not guilty to murder and child abuse charges stemming from the death of his girlfriend’s toddler a year ago.

The St. George Spectrum reports Brendan Dalton entered the pleas in district court Tuesday to one count of murder, three counts of child abuse and one count of child endangerment.

His girlfriend, Cherokee Dea, pleaded not guilty to the same charges during her arraignment April 24.

The couple was charged in December in the April 2017 death of the young girl. She was taken to a hospital in Cedar City then transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City where tests revealed she’d suffered a severe brain injury.

An autopsy conducted by the state medical officer determined she had suffered previous injuries, including multiple fractures. Her urine also tested positive for morphine.

