CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — A 28-year-old Utah man accused of fatally shooting another man at a Cedar City trailer park in July 2016 has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and several other charges.

The (St. George Spectrum) reports Mark Mair of West Valley entered the plea Tuesday in district court in Iron County in connection with the killing of 34-year-old Justin Hannah.

A Cedar City police report says Mair told detectives he didn’t mean to shoot Hanna. He said he had gone looking for some money when he saw Hanna in bed with his former girlfriend.

He’s also accused of aggravated burglary and seven weapons charges.

Iron County Attorney Scott Garrett now has 60 days to decide whether to seek the death penalty. A status review is set for Jan. 16.

