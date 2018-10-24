Share story

By
The Associated Press

PROVO, Utah (AP) — A Utah man accused of helping a teenage girl kill herself and filming the act because he was fascinated with death has pleaded guilty to child abuse homicide.

In accepting a plea deal Tuesday in a Provo court, prosecutors say, 19-year-old Tyerell Joe Przybycien of Spanish Fork avoided a possible murder conviction that could have brought a sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

Przybycien faces a prison term of at least five years when he’s sentenced Dec. 7 and could still get a life sentence.

He acknowledged filming 16-year-old Jchandra Brown’s 2017 suicide in Payson Canyon after buying rope, tying the noose and speaking to her as she passed out and died.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Prosecutors dismissed charges of failure to report a dead body and witness tampering.

The Associated Press