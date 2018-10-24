PROVO, Utah (AP) — A Utah man accused of helping a teenage girl kill herself and filming the act because he was fascinated with death has pleaded guilty to child abuse homicide.
In accepting a plea deal Tuesday in a Provo court, prosecutors say, 19-year-old Tyerell Joe Przybycien of Spanish Fork avoided a possible murder conviction that could have brought a sentence of 15 years to life in prison.
Przybycien faces a prison term of at least five years when he’s sentenced Dec. 7 and could still get a life sentence.
He acknowledged filming 16-year-old Jchandra Brown’s 2017 suicide in Payson Canyon after buying rope, tying the noose and speaking to her as she passed out and died.
Prosecutors dismissed charges of failure to report a dead body and witness tampering.